Chantecaille Protection Naturelle SPF 46 Powder

With all of the nifty scientific breakthroughs in the modern world, we’re firm believers that our makeup should do more than just cover and conceal imperfections. This new luxe powder from Chantecaille gets top marks because it combines a lightweight, flaw-minimizing powder with a high value, natural SPF AND a powerful skin moisturizer. Available in two complexion-flattering shades, you can swipe it on bare skin or on top of your makeup to provide sheer, long-lasting protection that can easily be reapplied throughout the day. Even the most UV-sensitive skin will feel safe and protected in the summer sun.

Price: $65

Where To Buy: saksfifthavenue.com