News: Channing Tatum Says He Struggles With His Weight; Zooey Deschanel Launches Nail Stickers

In the new issue of Cosmo, Hollywood hottie Channing Tatum reveals, “I’m a fat kid on the inside. I love food so much, and I fluctuate about 25 to 30 pounds between movies.” — via Cosmopolitan

Zooey Deschanel is releasing her own nail stickers, after showing up at many an awards show with tricked out tips. — via Beauty High

Borrow these gorgeous bridal makeup ideas from the red carpet. — via PopSugar Beauty

The latest male celebrity to rock a man bun? None other than Hangover star Bradley Cooper. — via Daily Mail

Chanel has launched a collection of its most cult favorite nail polish shades, complete with a hypnotic short film. — via Chanel

