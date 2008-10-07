Channel Your Inner Politician on Daily Makeover: Visit our Political Do’s and Don’ts Gallery to try on your candidate’s signature hairstyle

Though elections are about serious substance, this election season the candidates’ styles are making serious headlines as well. Now you can get the vote out on your favorite political power player by virtually embodying your preferred candidate. Conservative bombshell, liberal beauty or socially aware, environmental goddesses can simply swing undecided style votes by uploading their photo and trying on dozens of politically correct styles in an instant!

Clear your head before November’s elections and undergo a Daily Makeover transformation into your personal political frontrunner. It’s super easy –with just a click on Daily Makeover you can check out the exclusive Political Do’s and Don’ts Look Book and sample every candidate’s signature hairstyle and veto any that miss their mark.

Not only can you upload your photo to try on the different candidate’s hairstyles, Daily Makeover’s resident beauty authority, beauty editor Rachel Hayes, offers commentary on what each candidate’s “signature hairstyle” reveals about their personalities!

Refresh, reinvent and repeat, and discover your inner politician, and with Dailymakeover.com.

