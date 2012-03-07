Dolce & Gabbana Inspired Nail Art: Golden Patterns and Floral Prints

Dolce & Gabbana always knows how to get us excited, and they didn’t disappoint this Milan Fashion Week. The ever-inspiring duo had us swooning so much that we decided to make this Dolce & Gabbana nail DIY. Follow these step-by-step instructions below to get these Dolce & Gabbana inspired nails yourself!
- Step 1: Apply base coat to your nails.
- Step 2: Apply two coats of “Black Onyx” by OPI to nails. Once this is dry, apply a top coat to nails so that the art won’t interfere with the color.
- Step 3: Using a toothpick and gold nail polish, draw a gold scroll frame around the edges of the ring finger nail. This is meant to replicate the gold frame on the Dolce & Gabbana look.
- Step 4: Using a new toothpick, choose an array of nail colors (dark red, rosy pink, light pink, dark blue, light blue, dark green, light green, taupe, yellow) and draw flowers in the gold frame, one at a time. Follow the pattern on the Dolce & Gabbana top to create the flower look. Simply dip the tip of the toothpick into the color and gently place the color onto the nail. Mix the colors on the nail to mimic how flowers look in nature.
- Step 5: Using the same method as in Step 3 (toothpick and gold nail polish), on the middle and pinky fingers, create a pattern of lines. Have fun with this part, it’s completely up to interpretation.
- Step 6: On each of the other fingers, repeat either the gold frame look or the gold line look. When you’re finished, apply a top coat to your nails to make sure the look lasts.