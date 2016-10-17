How 5 STYLECASTER Staffers Change Their Skin-Care Routines from Season to Season

Scroll To See More Images

Our skin falls victim to natural elements daily, from the sweat-inducing scorch of the sun to chilly gusts that smack you with wind burn (joy!). It’s rough out here—literally—which makes tailoring your skin-care routine to the weather especially important if you want to protect and preserve your complexion.

To eliminate some of the guesswork that can come along with this, five STYLECASTER staffers, each with different skin types, share their seasonal skin-care routines below. This is our definition of essential reading.



My skin-care routine is pretty consistent year-round, and while the steps more or less stay the same—cleanse, tone, moisturize to the hilt—I do make subtle tweaks with the actual products I use to account for the season.

As soon as the fall chill sets in, I swap out my lightweight gel moisturizer for a thicker cream such as Bliss Labs Active 99.0 Restorative Night Cream. This is also about the time I switch over from a face mist—Repechage Algo Mist Hydrating Seaweed Facial Spray is pretty bomb—to a proper toner. Ling Skin Care Calming Hydrator is like Gatorade for your skin.

Then, when it’s full-on winter, I’ll really take the deep moisturizing to the next level with an overnight mask; the very process of applying La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask with a silky brush feels super indulgent, and it lets me wake up with soft baby skin. —Cristina Velocci, Managing Editor

I had acne growing up and still struggle with blemishes, so skin care is really important to me. Also, I love makeup and wear it all day, which makes cleansing a must. I switch scrubs, moisturizers, and masks according to the season and how oily or dry my skin is.

When it’s hot out and my skin is oily, I use St. Ives Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub followed by Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 and Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Daily Moisturizer. I’ll also put on CosMedix Clarifying Mask two to three times a week.

During the fall and winter when my skin needs more hydration, my go-tos are Reflekt Hydrating Facial Cleansing Scrub, Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+, and Freeman Feeling Beautiful Acai Purifying Clay Mask, which I’ll use about three times a month. —Laura Valencia, Associate Producer



During the winter, my dry skin turns into a flaky, tight mess, so I like to layer a facial oil on the end of my nightly routine to trap in all of the moisture I lose during the night. My favorite is Josie Maran 100 Percent Pure Argan Oil Light; it hydrates my skin without breaking it out. —Chloe Metzger, Beauty Editor



I’m super vigilant about my skin all year round, but that’s especially true in the winter. The moment it hits the 40s, I swap out my usual lightweight face oil for something a bit more hefty, like Sunday Riley Juno , and I double up on moisturizer at night. I love Clinique Moisture Surge Intense

I like to add in a Dr. Jart+ Face Mask on Sunday nights, and top off my nighttime routine with a gentle retinol, like Avène RetrinAL. A couple times a week, I still use Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel, but I stick with the original formula instead of the extra-strength version that works for the summer. —Lauren Caruso, Site Director

I have combination skin which tends to get pretty oily in the summer, and that paired with sweat and whatever mystery substances are floating through the New York City air does not a great complexion make. To that end, in the warmer months I only wear a light moisturizer with sunscreen and Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint so that my pores can breathe a little better. I tone nightly with Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 and exfoliate a couple of times a week with Derma-E Microdermabrasion Scrub or Skin Inc. Pure Revival Peel.

As it gets colder out, I take a heavier hand with serums and moisturizers so that I don’t get too dry. I’ll layer Root Science Youth Serum under my moisturizer at night, which makes my skin feel super quenched, and try to do a hydrating mask, like AmorePacific Moisture Bound Intensive Serum Masque, at least three times a week. And because my lips tend to always get chapped in the winter, I always keep a pot of Blistex Lip Medex on hand. That stuff is the best. —Christina Grasso, Social Media Editor