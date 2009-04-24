Chanel’s First Beauty Boutique

As reported by WWD today, Chanel has opened their first freestanding beauty store in Tokyo today.

The boutique, which carries the French brand’s full range of fragrances, cosmetics and skin care items, is located on the ground floor of a new shopping complex in the trendy Aoyama district. Designed by Peter Marino, the 1,506-square-foot space is based on Chanel’s iconic color palate of white, black and beige, has chairs upholstered in tweed, and boasts many mirrors.

Unfortunately, for all of us living far from Tokyo, Chanel intends to keep the Aoyama boutique unique and reports that there are no plans to replicate the concept elsewhere, either in Japan or anywhere else abroad.

I guess the beauty counter at our local department stores will have to do.