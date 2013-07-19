Beauty Buzz: Chanel’s Fall Runway Polishes Are Now Available, Kate Bosworth’s Fitness Tips, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Chanel’s Fall 2012 nail polish line is now out and available to purchase – so what are you waiting for?? [She Finds]

2. Most people don’t realize that Olivia Munn actually has a lash-pulling disorder, because she’s found a way around it to trick everyone on the red carpet. [People StyleWatch]

3. Learn how to do these top 10 braid tutorials, straight from the gurus of YouTube. [Daily Makeover]

4. Hang out in the heat without looking nasty with these sweat-proof beauty tips. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Kate Bosworth spills the deets on her fitness routine and skin care regimen. [Marie Claire]