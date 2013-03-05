Chanel’s New Fall 2013 Nail Shade Debuted at the Show, Plus Close-Ups of the Looks!

If you were wondering whether Karl Lagerfeld believed that the world revolved around Chanel, your suspicions have been confirmed. This morning in Paris at the Fall 2013 Chanel show Lagerfeld had his runway set up so that his models would literally walk around a giant silver (revolving!) globe. Now that is how you show people that you “run the world.” As for the beauty looks for the show, they were otherworldly of course. Creative director of makeup Peter Philips used large pieces of glitter to line the upper lash line all the way to the middle of the crease. He let some of the flecks of glitter (which we would call confetti-size) fall on to the lashes to really make an impact and then lined the bottom lash line. Brows were groomed as well, and cheeks had a touch of pink cream blush to match the Rouge Coco Shine (released in the fall) that was used on the lips.

The hair was kept sleek and straight (styled by Sam McKnight) due to the fact that many of the girls wore fur caps, and all of them had on chain link necklaces with their hair tucked into them. The final look was a bit futuristic, a bit edgy and completely Karl.

As for the nails, we are head-over-heels for the shade that was debuted on the runway, Elixir. A bit of an orange-red hue, it has a subtle enough mix to work for any season and adds a bit of life back to manicures for those of your who are devotees to the red fingernail.

What did you think of the final Chanel look? Will you be searching for Elixir when it comes out? Let us know in the comments below!