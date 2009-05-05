Chanel’s Celestial Lights Hits Stores

We have a bit of a nail polish fetish here at StyleCaster– if you look at Elizabeth’s desk on any given day, there will be at least 3 different colors of polishes sitting prettily in a row, just waiting to be tested.

And, like everyone else, we go through our phases of loving brights (so perfect for the warm weather!!), the deep purples and reds (which were amazing for fall), and now I for one, am obsessing over the neutrals. Chanel’s Allegoria, may be the best nude staple for your collection, and luckily it is being re-released this May.

Allegoria is the fourth polish in the Le Vernis Nail Colour collection, a part of the Celestial Lights makeup collection inspired by Mademoiselle Chanel’s fascination with constellations. The other three colors have been leaked to Chanel counters around the country- Cosmic Violine is a deep plum, Mica Rose a light pink, and Dazzling a dark red.

The fourth polish, Allegoria, will be out in May and can be purchased at all Chanel counters, or at chanel.com.