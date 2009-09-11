Channelling Picasso at Ruffian

“It’s kind of Jean Shrimpton meets Picasso,” says MAC key artist James Kaliardos of the look he created for the Ruffian spring 2010 runway show.

The accent on the eyes was a gray liquid liner that Kaliardos mixed up “art-school style” and painted on in a sweep from the inner corner up over the eyelid crease.

“We’re inspired by painters and the feeling of being an artsy girl,” says Kaliardos. “She’s beautiful, still, yet not too precise. It’s a strong look.”

Kaliardos completed the face with a “Liza lash,” cream blush under the cheekbones and a peachy lip.

Bumble + bumble celebrity hairstylist Neil Moodie created a loose chignon with lots of texture for the Ruffian show. “We used our fingers–no brushes–to make it natural,” says Moodie. “It’s very home-made, as if she created this look herself.”

To get this look:

Prep hair by blow drying with lots of Bumble + bumble Styling Creme

for texture. Section dry hair into two and twist the top portion into a loose chignon just below the crown.

Grab the lower section and connect into the chignon, leaving it loose at the nape.

The Ruffian look was finished off with raspberry nails to match the carpet. No joke—the inspiration for the nails began from the floor up!

Creative Nail Design used Plumville and Blackjack nail shades to create a Picasso-inspired nail that was both theatrical and artistic.