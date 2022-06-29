Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Love This Foundation & Shoppers Say It Makes Skin ‘Smooth & Dewy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are the queens of no makeup makeup looks. They never fail to have the dewiest complexions in all of their selfies, TikToks and red carpet shots. Besides thorough skincare routines, the dynamic duo both rely on a foundation to get their bases as flawless as ever.

Our fave celeb besties swear by Chanel’s Vitalumière Foundation. Kendall applied the product in a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue and Hailey followed suit. Bestie telepathy? Probs. “I love glowy foundation,” Hailey explained to viewers. “I love something that feels like it’s just enhancing the skin. I love the Chanel Vitalumière.”

The lightweight, medium-coverage liquid foundation contains ingredients that are best for dry, dull and uneven skin. Take, for example, marine extract. This ingredient brings radiance to your complexion, while mineral-based pigments blur imperfections. It’s no wonder why the two models always look like they have Instagram filters on in real life.

All you have to do is swipe the foundation on using your fingers or a brush. Hailey’s a fingers gal, while Kendall prefers a brush. Hailey told Vogue that she uses her fingers to apply foundation because she watched Pat McGrath do it this way, and she finds that it gives her the most natural-looking finish.

Whether you have tired skin or simply want a boost of radiance for your face, your best bet is Hailey and Kendall’s tried-and-true liquid foundation from Chanel.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Swears By This TikTok-Viral, Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen & Shoppers Say It’s Their ‘Hero Product’

Shoppers agree with Hailey and Kenny that the Vitalumière Foundation is the way to go. “I have been using this foundation for over ten years,” explained one five-star reviewer. “It looks natural, yet it is full coverage. My skin has a dewy finish, and I get loads of compliments on my beautiful skin.”

“I have very dry skin, and other foundations I have tried—and [there] have been many—seem to clump up on my face and highlight any dry areas,” wrote another shopper. “But this makeup looks smooth and dewy all over. It also can be layered as needed.”

When a beauty product is backed by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, you know it’s a must-buy. While you’ve been reading this story, we’ve already added the Vitalumière Foundation to our carts, along with two other celeb-loved Chanel mascaras.

Kristen Stewart took to the Oscars 2022 red carpet wearing a head-to-toe Chanel look—from her teeny shorts to her edgy makeup. The latter included the Inimitable Mascara, which volumizes, lengthens, curls and separates lashes to perfection.

The Le Volume de Chanel Mascara has won over Alicia Keys, Emma Roberts, Maggie Rogers and Jennifer Aniston. It gives you a false lash effect that is simply too good to resist.