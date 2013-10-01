Chanel Gets Artsy in Paris, and Sends Black Nails Down the Runway for Spring

We all wait with baited breath for the Chanel fashion show each season, knowing full well that Karl Lagerfeld will not disappoint. This season was no different, as he created an art gallery of Chanel in Paris, with a display of giant marble Chanel fragrance bottles, handbags and even a Chanel Robot No.5 in the Grand Palais. But what really got everyone talking was of course the models on the runway, again, inspired by art.

Makeup artist Peter Philips created gorgeous, paint splattered eye makeup on each of the girls, using vibrant colors like purple, green, yellow and fuchsia and painting their eye area simply like a canvas. Hairstylist Sam McKnight created ’80s inspired black , blonde and brunette wigs for the show, with blunt bangs and shoulder-grazing lengths. The nails were also black – much to our surprise as we are talking about spring (and a bright collection here) – and although we don’t have a confirmed color yet, it looks a lot like Chanel’s iconic Black Satin.

Although we certainly won’t be seeing this look on the streets anytime soon, we’re hoping it will inspire a lot more color on the eyes – we’re predicting colored liner looks will be here to stay. What do you think of the runway look? Love it or hate it? Let us know below!

Image via Twitter; Imaxtree

