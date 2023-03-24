Chanel Is Making Red Eyeshadow Cool Again With the Prettiest Palettes of the Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Not long ago, it felt like everyone was doing bright pink and red eyeshadow looks, even going so far as to call it the “pink eye trend.” Because, you know, done incorrectly, it can resemble conjunctivitis. Eek. Most of us retired the bright pink for neutral hues as of late. But we’re calling it: that officially ends now. Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2023 makeup collection is all about the rosy tones in a collection called Red Forever. “The timeless color is no longer reserved just for lips,” reads Instagram.

Chanel rolled out a few different looks all around these red shades: The Blurred Red Look and The Graphic Red Look, in particular. That’s what makes these red tones look so fresh. Palettes feature four powder shades that can be used on cheeks and eyes for a pretty diffused look featuring both matte and satin finishes. You can go ultra-light or more dramatic with the mix of shades.

Of course, there are also various red lipstick options and even a red mascara in the iconic Noir Allure formula. Make your look pop with a graphic black line with the brand’s liquid liner and/or add a pop of red or orange on the nails. The choice is yours. Ready to try the red makeup trend for spring? Shop the collection, below.

Les 4 Rouges Yeux Et Joues Eyeshadow and Blush Palette

This shadow quad is available in two variations (one deeper than the other) for an all-over rosy face and eye look.

Noir Allure Mascara in Rouge Grenat

Take your red eye make to the next level with this dark red mascara in this volumizing formula.

Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner

This smudge-proof khôl pencil now comes in a pretty rose gold shade!

Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Rouge Frais

You can use this moisturizing highlighting balm for face, eyes and lips for an all-over rosy glow.

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Legendaire

Update your go-to lip for spring with one of these new red hues, like this ultra-wearable dark pink.

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Cuir

Try a new nail polish shade for spring, like this pretty “red leather” shade.