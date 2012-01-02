Chanel Spring 2012 Makeup Line Features Jac & Lots of Peach

To welcome us into the new year, Chanel has released their Spring 2012 makeup collection campaign featuring Monika “Jac” Jagaciak and the Harmonie De Printemps collection.

The products, inspired by the “changing skies that signal the arrival of spring” are full of various shades of pinks, corals and peaches to add highlights to the face and skin. You’ll notice on the nails Jac is wearing a pastel apricot shade called June, which we saw modeled in the Spring 2012 Chanel shows as well as a light peach shade on the eyes, so get ready to embrace more peach this upcoming spring season!

She of course looks gorgeous in the campaign — very light, fresh and young, but the colors are a bit predictable for spring. What do you think? Were you hoping for more also?