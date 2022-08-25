Katie Holmes Swears By This $32 Lip Gloss That Shoppers Say ‘Offers Mega-Watt Shine’ & ‘Rich Pigmentation’

I remember seeing Katie Holmes’ name and face plastered on every magazine at the grocery store checkout. Though I wasn’t fully aware of who she was back then when I was a little girl, I never thought I’d be sitting here over a decade later writing about how much I love her style. She’s been showing up in my feeds in trendy outfits that I could never pull off in a million years. Her fashion sense is chic, clean and above all else, effortless—and the same can be said of her makeup.

If I were to make a mood board for minimal makeup inspo, Katie would be front and center. She almost always wears barely-there makeup that gives her a fresh and dewy complexion. So, how does she achieve such an effortless, cool-girl look?

It’s simple: “All of the Chanel lip glosses!” she previously told InStyle.

On top of a peachy Bobbi Brown blush, lightweight Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer and red Essie nail polish, Katie swipes on Chanel’s Rouge Coco Gloss. It’s a high-shine gloss with a dual-sided applicator that creates the perfect pout. The curved side coats your bottom lip in an even layer, and the rounded side perfectly paints your top lip.

Though she doesn’t specify her all-time favorite shade, I’m guessing it’s one of the pink shades because she always has a subtle pink lip on when the paparazzi are around. However, you can’t go wrong with any of the 12 gorgeous color options—from warm nudes and vibrant pinks to bright reds.

Ahead, learn more about Katie’s ride-or-die lip product and why shoppers also can’t stop singing its praises.

The non-sticky formula is packed with coconut oil, peptides and vitamin E to give you smooth, plump lips. Additionally, a Chanel-exclusive Hydraboost Complex that contains mimosa, jojoba and sunflower waxes keeps your pout moisturized throughout hours of wear.

Aren’t quite convinced yet? I’ll let the product’s stans do the rest of the talking.

“This gloss offers mega-watt shine along with rich pigmentation,” raved one five-star reviewer. “It feels so rich on my lips and has a tenacious texture that applies like a lacquer with all of the lightness of a gloss. Stunning!”

“Chanel makes the best lip glosses! High shine, no discernible scent (important to those of us who are sensitive), and hydrating,” wrote another shopper. “Icing is my latest shade. It’s quite a sheer pink. I wish I had all the colors!”

Get your lips plump and juicy with Chanel’s Rouge Coco Gloss. If it’s good enough for Katie Holmes, it’s more than ready to go straight into your makeup bag (and purse, for on-the-go touch-ups).