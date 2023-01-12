Chanel Just Launched a New, Velvety Lipstick That One Shopper Says Lasted Them an ‘Entire Day at Work’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chanel is kicking off 2023 with a slew of new products that should definitely be on your radar. You might’ve already heard about the anti-aging cream that tackles winter skin, but if you’re in the market for makeup products in particular, we have the lowdown on a must-have.

The Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick promises rich color and comfortable wear, on top of beautiful packaging (of course). What’s special about this formula is that it contains highly concentrated pigments that coat your lips with a smooth layer of product that won’t budge. Meanwhile, soft-focus microspheres and ultra-fine pearly particles mix together to make your pout pop with a gorgeous luminous matte finish.

This lipstick isn’t just about appearances, though. It’s packed with a jojoba oil derivative and shea butter, which both deliver moisture. Jojoba oil is known for its skin-softening abilities that prevent lips from drying, while shea butter, an emollient, provides soothing and antioxidant properties that are key to making your lips soft and hydrated.

These skin-loving ingredients make this lipstick so easy and comfortable to apply. The lipstick “wears like a second skin,” per the brand. Not to mention, it comes in the iconic Chanel black and gold click case.

Coming in 20 stunning shades, the Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick needs to be in your daily rotation because it has the color payoff and skincare ingredients to back it up.

To get the most irresistible pout, the brand suggests applying your lipstick from the center outward. You can use Chanel’s lip liner in a similar shade to get an even more defined look.

Although this lip product is new, it’s already earned a 4.1-star rating. One five-star reviewer raved, “Wonderful color. The perfect deep red when built up and applied. Lasts longer than any lipstick I have ever tried! Lasts me an entire day at work! Can’t recommend this enough!”

Another shopper gave their stamp of approval to shade 69 Abstrait: “My favorite lip color for me by Chanel so far. Very reminiscent of rum raisin colors of the 90s.”

Treat yourself to any of the 20 shades of the new Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick—from bright reds to rosy pinks, and more.