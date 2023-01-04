Chanel’s Luxe New Anti-Aging Cream Was Made to Fight Winter’s Chill

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Skin feeling a bit dry and tight during the cold winter months? Yup, me too. To help it bounce back and become softer and stronger, Chanel launched its N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream, the next drop in the luxury brand’s environmentally conscious N°1 De Chanel line that launched last year. The anti-aging powerhouse looks like a red blush at first glance, but it’s really an ultra-hydrating face cream packed with goodness. Allow me to explain.

The key ingredient here is the red camellia, a rare flower that thrives in the bitter cold. It may look fragile but it’s incredibly resilient in the face of the elements. Chanel developed skincare enriched with camellia ceramides to bring this resilience to the skin. Ceramides in skincare are a recent trend but it’s one that is going to stick around now that the industry is looking more toward the health of the skin. Ceramides create a barrier for the skin that locks in moisture by preventing excessive water loss. Healthy skin is more plump, hydrated and strong to withstand elements that cause the signs of aging.

In addition to ceramides, there’s red camellia extract to help protect skin from pollution, red camellia oil and camellia yeast extract for comfort and hydration, as well as refreshing camellia water.

Chanel put its new cream to the test somewhere it’s seriously cold: Canada. After one month of use, 30 volunteer participants with dry to very dry skin found their redness is reduced by 61 percent, dryness reduced by 93 percent and wrinkles smoothed by 22 percent. As for research of my own, I’ve been using N°1 De Chanel Rich Revitalizing Cream for a few weeks now and my skin feels much softer and less red and itchy in the dry wind and strange chill that’s happening in Los Angeles right now.

If you have oily skin or you’re sensitive to seed oils, you might want to try Chanel’s lightweight — but no less hydrating — N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Lotion.