Chanel Releases London Inspired Makeup Collection

Fun Fact: Rachel and I have both lived in London.

Rachel misses the strange British candy, I miss the Thai food and we both miss the inspiring street style. That is why when we heard that Chanel was releasing a collection inspired by the spirit of our favorite city (minus NYC) we were pretty excited.

The Chanel Knightsbridge Collection is only available on Chanel.com and offers three limited-edition lip colors, one gloss and a blush palette. And just like the beauty looks in London, you’ll be sure to make a statement with these colors.

Who knows the next time I’ll be in London, but at least I can relive the memories with a coat of Rouge Allure Kensington.