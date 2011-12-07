Chanel Pre-Fall 2012: Dreads and ‘Panda Eyes’

We can never get enough Chanel. Even in our “relaxing” time between fashion weeks we’ll drop everything to get a hint of Karl and his amazing mind… but even we didn’t see this one coming. Dreads!

The models rocked the Paris-Bombay themed collection with dreadlocks twisted into updos, nose rings, hair jewelry and pitch black eyeliner.

Hair looks varied from model to model, but the dark, full-rimmed, “panda eyes” were consistent, along with a neutral lip and peachy cheeks.

While we don’t know if we’ll all be donning dreads next fall, one thing is for sure: eyeliner seems to be making a big comeback. So long smokey eye!