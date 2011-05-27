Chanel Pre-Fall 2011 Ads Prove That Eyeliner Is Back

Chanel’s Pre-Fall 2011 ad campaigns have been released, and are just as stunning as what was seen at the Pre-Fall show. Starring model Alejandra Alonso and shot by Karl Lagerfeld, they ooze of glamour and royalty. Karl Lagerfeld’s theme for the collection was the Byzantine Empire and the famous mosaic portrait of Theodora (the empress of the Byzantine Empire). He worked with Global Creative Director of Chanel Makeup, Peter Phillips and hairstylist Sam McKnight to create the look for the campaign.

From the portrait above, you can see that Theodora wore a red liner to mimic the arch of her eyebrow. Phillips chose to represent that in the makeup as well, drawing a thick metallic red line from the inner corner of the eye to the outer corner. He also traced black liner across the top lash line and bottom lash line.

The rest of the makeup was kept very dewy and fresh, with pale pink blush on the apples of the cheeks and a pale lipstick on the lips. To finish the look, hairstylist Sam McKnight swept the hair into a tousled bun on the top of the head, not to distract from the mosaic accessories.