Chanel Is Opening A Completely Instagrammable Pop-Up Boutique in New York City

This year, the on-going trend of curating beautiful, insta-worthy pop-up shops has been a consistent and efficient marketing strategy for businesses to promote their online presence. Social media influencers and beauty fanatics take advantage of the picture-perfect flower walls and indoor swings to enhance their online feeds while promoting the brand at the same time. Who doesn’t love a picture-perfect selfie scene, right?

In 2018 specifically, brands including KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics have used pop-ups an an opportunity for customers to test products in person and snap a few pictures of their temporary storefronts.

Well, it looks like Chanel will soon join the with a New York City-based pop-up from December 7-23 at 5 East 57th Street in Manhattan. According to Elle, the luxury brand will be opening its doors to an all-red experience with products from their cosmetic and fragrance lines.

Fun fact: the color theme actually pays homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s signature red lipstick. The shop will also have on display, and for sale, a $30,000 Chanel N°5 perfume bottle that’s 10 times the size of the original.

Should you attend Le Rouge, you’ll also have the chance to purchase a collectible Chanel N°5 fragrance in a completely red bottle that’s more affordable than the 30.7 fl oz. version. And above all other perks is the fact that this one is completely free and open to the public!

It’s also rumored that Chanel will be hosting events with Chanel make-up artists including Kate Lee, Fulvia Farolfi, Cryndle K. and Tyron Machausen, where you’ll have the chance to experience cosmetic consultations.

If this pop-up is anything like the one previously held in Singapore, it will include signature red cocktails, walls of fragrances and a series of insta-worthy rooms. Get ready!