I Tried CHANEL’s New Noir Allure Mascara and My Lashes Have Never Looked So Long

I’m not going to lie, CHANEL Beauty products are my tried, tested, and true go-to items when it comes to makeup. Always on my wishlist, the brand is forever etched in my mind. Seeing the counter in the nearest Macy’s or JCPenney and putting basically only CHANEL on my wishlist was an annual hobby of mine. Now that I’m a little older and can try some of their products out finally, I’ve got a few favorites I’d like to share with you. At the top of my list is their Noir Allure Mascara.

If you want volume, curl, length, and definition—it’s pretty damn easy to achieve with CHANEL’s Noir Allure Mascara. If you’re anything like me, your mascara needs to do all of the above. I’m obsessed with the way my lashes look after trying this mascara. Whether I’m pairing this product with a gorgeous smokey eye or a striking eyeliner, it’s pretty much become necessary at this point for me to swipe a few coats of this mascara on.

CHANEL Noir Allure Mascara

I’ve shied away from an ultra-precise applicator brush in the past, but this sensational formula coats lashes with the perfect amount of product. Your lashes are enhanced and transformed, for a truly alluring look.

Reviewers wholeheartedly agree, this mascara is one of the best they’ve ever used. One reviewer in particular loved the way the brush worked on their lashes, saying “Best mascara I have ever used. I believe the secret is in the brush. It takes little effort to achieve longer lashes without the clumping. I also love the applicator. I will never buy another mascara, other than CHANEL.”

CHANEL says the best way to apply coat lashes is to start from the root and move the wand in a slight zigzagging motion. Sky high lashes, anyone? Ingredients include rice wax and beeswax, and for the first time, CHANEL has infused this mascara with a hint of red for added depth.

You can shop CHANEL’s Noir Allure Mascara on their website now—a perfect holiday gift for your friends, family, or loved ones.