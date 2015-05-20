Beauty Buzz: Chanel No. 5 Got A Fresh Update, Knock-Off Products May Contain Urine, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. While mineral makeup may be better for your skin than traditional makeup, it’s still not okay to sleep in – the dermatologists have spoken. [Glamour]

2. Chanel No. 5 has gotten a light and airy new update in Eau Premiere – the perfect summer scent? [The Cut]

3. Here are the prettiest hair accessories that you need for your wedding day. [Daily Makeover]

4. Knock-off beauty products on the market may actually have human urine in it – yep, beware folks. [Popsugar Beauty]

5. Find out why your chin acne simply won’t go away – and how to fix it. [Byrdie]