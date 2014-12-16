Beauty Buzz: Chanel Names New Creative Director, Kat Von D’s Skin Secrets, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Chanel has officially named their new creative director, Lucia Pica, who is filling the shoes of Peter Philips who resigned to take a position at Dior. [Fashionista]

2. Finally: The secrets to Kat Von D’s glowing skin. [Glamour]

3. You need to know these weird facts about your lips. [Allure]

4. Everyone wants longer hair, but while you wait for it to grow you can at least create the illusion – here are 6 tricks to make it look longer. [Daily Makeover]

5. Low-calorie holiday cocktails that actually taste good to get you through the season. [Byrdie]