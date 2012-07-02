Mirror, Mirror: Chanel is the Fairest of Them All

Chanel’s creative director of makeup, Peter Philips, is known for thinking outside the box. After seeing the Fall 2012 jewel encrusted eyebrows that the models wore, it comes as no shock that Philips has a liking for shiny things.

Enter this video. Inspired by a mirror-embellished coat from the Paris-Bombay pre-fall show, this video was created to show the products in a whole new way. It takes you on a kaleidoscopic journey through the third eye on the model’s head. According to Style.com, Philips said “a sparkle is more than just one frozen moment. It’s a chain of images, because it moves, like a firework. And that’s something you can only see in film or in real life.” Philips also said that he is no stranger to “gluing on faces.” Which is apparent in this mesmerizing video. It took three hours to glue all of the mirror pieces onto model Inguna Butane‘s face.

The artist, who has said he didn’t pick up a makeup brush until he was 27, joined the famed fashion house just four years ago. Since joining the Chanel team, he has brought a new creative perspective to the company. The lipstick line featured in the video, Rouge Allure, is going to be adding 16 new shades for fall. It will include pure scarlets, bold fuchsias, and intense apricots; four of these shades are featured on Butane in the video.

The newly formulated line is set to be released in September. Watch this “psychedelic” video and be transported into Peter Philips’ brilliant and glamorous of Chanel.

