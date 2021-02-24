This Innovative App Is Like Shazam For Lipstick & It Really Works

Do you ever look at a dress or a top you’re wearing and think, this would make an incredible lipstick color. Maybe it’s something a little more random, like the pink color of your sofa or the brown of your coffee table. Well, now you can find the closest Chanel lipstick color with just the click of your phone. Chanel Lipscanner, the brand’s newest makeup app, uses AI technology to find the closest match and let me tell you, it actually works.

The app is free and allows you to Shazam any color you see to match it to one of Chanel Beauty’s 400 lipstick colors. I used to be obsessed with the Shazam app, always trying to the exact song I was hearing at the grocery store. As a makeup obsessive, this is going to be a lot more fun.

After you simply point and click, taking a photo of truly anything, the app connects you with the closest Chanel lipstick shade. Then, you can try it on right in the app before making your purchase. Chanel makeup isn’t cheap so this is a great way to ensure it’s the color you’re dreaming of before you add it to your cart.

I snapped a few photos of my handbags and found my favorite red crossbody bag matches really closely to Rouge Coco in Coco. It’s really fun to play around with. But hey, if you’re just in the mood to shop some new lipstick shades, check out a few of my favorites, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in Coco

The perfect orange-red.

Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Emotive

A warm terracotta.

Rouge Allure Ink Fusion Ultrawear Intense Matte Liquid Lip Color In Berry

A matte wine.