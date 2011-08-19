Chanel Launches Denim Polish for FNO; Oscar’s New Scent

Here’s what’s going on in the beauty world to take you into your weekend:

Chanel will be launching three new nail polish shades for FNO including “Coco Blue,” a gorgeous dusky hue. (Refinery29)

Everyone needs pick-me-up tips throughout the day, and expert tips are the best kinds. (Bellasugar)

Estee Lauder’s revamp of Smashbox includes an entire site redesign, new products, new packaging and new campaigns. (WWD)

Britney Spears’ makeup artist and hairstylist Marco Berardini spills her tour beauty secrets – SJP inspiration is involved! (Allure)

Oscar de la Renta will be launching a new women’s fragrance for fall, Live in Love. (WWD)