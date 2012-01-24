Chanel Haute Couture: Aerodynamic Mohawks & Lots of Blue

Chanel never ceases to amaze…anyone. Today’s Haute Couture show occurred on the set of an airplane. Yep, you read that right — Karl created an entire jet plane to show off his couture collection, with 150 shades of blue according to New York Times’ Cathy Horyn via Twitter. We were curious this morning to find out some more of the beauty scoop about the show, and the hair and makeup definitely didn’t disappoint. Read on below for details from some of the stars such as Anja Rubik, Saskia de Brauw, and Siri Tollerod.

Hairstylist Sam McKnight created aerodynamic mohawks for some of the girls, and sleek pompadours for others. They were accessorized with jeweled brooches, feathers and what appeared to be hair to match the height of the ‘hawk.

For the makeup, Chanel’s Creative Director Peter Philips created thick lines of blue liner smudged around the eyes and winging it out just a bit. Philips kept the face fresh and minimal with just a touch of blues and he finished the look with a soft pink lip.