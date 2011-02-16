Chanel Gives Green the Go

Back in March we watched in anticipatory awe as Peter Philips, Chanel’s creative director of makeup, sent models at the Fall 2009 fashion show down the runway with magnificent mint manicures. We hoped, prayed, and wished upon shooting stars that the shade, which, at the time, Philips said was designed solely for the runway, would make its way to Chanel beauty counters and onto our nails. Well, our wish has come true. We are told that the just-right jade lacquer has gone into production for a limited-edition release in October (I guess I can uncross my fingers now).

We have a feeling that the cult following for this shade will rival that of the Black Satin polish that first put polish fanatics in overdrive. Our advice: start shamelessly sucking up to someone who works at the Chanel counter because we’re sure a waiting list will ensue.

While we are partial to the Chanel version — since they did first debut the insanely innovative hue — if you can’t hold out until October, or if you can’t get your fingers on this fashionably fresh polish, Essie, OPI, and MAC all have similar shades. Check out “Greenport” from Essie’s Newport Collection, OPI’s “Hey! Get in Lime!” and MAC’s “Peppermint Patti.”

We will be trying not to bite our nails in anticipation of the October launch.