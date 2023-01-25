Chanel’s Luxe Gift Sets Are Almost Completely Sold Out—But These 4 Are Still Available & Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while shopping for gifts can oftentimes feel like a wild goose chase, we’ve got it all sorted out for you. You should go with a brand that anyone would be happy to own. A prime example? Chanel. Everyone on TikTok has been buying the cheapest things from the designer, and several A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes and Kristen Stewart have been applying its coveted makeup products. So, if you have absolutely no clue where to start, trust us, it’s at Chanel.

While you could just add a bunch of random Chanel beauty products to your cart, a gift set feels more thoughtful and put-together. Luckily, Chanel has made shopping super easy for you with this hub page full of Valentine’s Day gift sets. You’ll notice all of the makeup sets are currently out of stock, and all but one skincare option is available. The good news is that there’s an abundance of fragrance sets that they’re sure to fall head over heels for. Besides, you don’t need to know their shades, skin type or other personal preferences to gift them a fragrance. Perfumes and colognes are timeless pieces that not only make them smell good, but also make for chic countertop décor. The pretty glass bottles will serve as constant reminders of your love, which is just what you want when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts.

It won’t be a difficult decision, though, because Chanel has so many signature fragrances that you can’t go wrong with. Keep scrolling for the four, in-stock gift sets we know your S.O. will absolutely love and cherish.

RELATED: TikTokers Are Buying the ‘Cheapest’ Thing at Chanel for the Luxe Packaging & Free Samples

Coco Mademoiselle Gift Set

If you ask us to think of an iconic Chanel fragrance, Coco Mademoiselle immediately comes to mind. It’s fresh, warm, sensual, modern and bold thanks to its hints of orange, jasmine, May rose, patchouli and vetiver. Give us a more elegant aroma—we’ll wait. This gift set gives them the 3.4-fluid ounce Eau de Parfum Spray and 0.7-fluid ounce Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray. Your partner can showcase the full-size bottle on their vanity and whip out the mini spray from their purse for on-the-go touchups. Now that sounds like a thoughtful and practical gift for your special someone.

Bleu de Chanel Gift Set

Just like the Coco Mademoiselle set, this Bleu de Chanel one includes a full-size bottle and a travel spray. The cologne smells like fresh citrus, ambery cedar, woody tonka bean, sweet vanilla and Caledonian sandalwood. This sounds like the perfect cocktail of aromas for your S.O.

Chance Eau Tendre Gift Set

If they already own lots of Coco Mademoiselle, help them try something new with this Chance Eau Tendre Gift Set. The fragrance is a lot more floral and fruity, carrying grapefruit-quince accord alongside delicate jasmine and smooth white musk. Romance in a bottle? We think yes.

N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Duo

If they’re obsessed with all things skincare, their draw will drop when they unbox this skincare duo. The signature red and white pouch is packed with travel-size versions of the N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Serum and N°1 de Chanel Revitalizing Cream. Together, the two products help prevent and improve visible signs of aging. You don’t even need to know your partner’s skin type because these formulas are suitable for all of them, including sensitive.