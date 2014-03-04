Chanel Showcases Dreadlocks, Rag Tweeds and Orange Cat Eyes at Fall 2014 Show

Of all the shows at Paris Fashion Week, Chanel’s is just about our favorite when it comes to the hair and makeup. Never one to not push the envelope, Karl Lagerfeld is constantly reinventing the wheel with new takes on classic products, and the beauty team follows suit. At the fall 2014 show this morning, lead hairstylist Sam McKnight took the typical ponytail up about seven notches, giving the models dreadlocks, extensions, and “rag tweeds,” all braided together in one giant ponytail.

MORE: The Best Nail Art From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2014

With hair that interesting, you can’t have boring makeup, and lead makeup artist Peter Phillips created bright liner looks — just another confirmation that fall will be all about those eyes, ladies! — in different colors on the models. Extending color from the center of the upper lash line and out towards the temple, a bold, graphic look was created with orange or black shades, depending on the model. Typically, the looks at Chanel are almost impossible to wear off the runway, and while the hairstyle is a bit much to wear in real life, we can definitely steal this eye makeup.