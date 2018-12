Model Jac Jagaciak has been in just a few ad campaigns this season (Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Jill Stuart) and we can now credit her with the gorgeous Chanel beauty ad as well. Shot by Solve Sundsbo, the Fall 2011 campaign showcases everything from navy colored liner to a classic red lip and nail combo.

Our favorite image is the shot of Jac showcasing Chanel’s latest shadows, the Illusions D’Ombres gel shadow showcased during their fall runway shows. Which is your favorite shot?