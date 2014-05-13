Chanel’s Cruise 2014 Collection Shows Off Graphic Liner, Metallic Gold Foil

Held in Dubai, Chanel’s Cruise 2014 runway show held today wowed us (as usual). As Peter Philips, previously Chanel’s global creative director of makeup, recently left the fashion house’s product development team to become the creative and image director at Christian Dior, famed makeup artist Tom Pecheux took the reigns with the makeup at the show.

The look, a blacked out eye with a disconnected wing and gold foil in the inner corner of the eye, made our jaws drop. The collection was inspired by Arabian style, and featured lots of gold and cream colors, which Pecheux mirrored in the makeup look. Supermodels Joan Smalls and Lindsay Wixson walked in the iconic show, showing off the bold eye makeup look paired with different hairstyles.

The models wore voluminous curls, bouffants, or head wraps, depending on the outfits. Each of the hairstyles were created by legendary stylist Sam McKnight, who used forthcoming GHD styling tools to get each of the distinct “Arabian princess” looks.

We don’t have information on the nail look yet, but we’ll update when we do. What do you think of Chanel’s Cruise 2014 beauty look? Tell us in the comments below!