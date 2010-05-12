Chanel Cruise 2010 Beauty Notes – Plus The Nail Polish You’ll Be Queuing Up For

Photo: Vincent Lappartient, courtesy of Chanel

Once again, Karl Lagerfeld didnt disappoint. The night after a screening of his short film Remember Now, the sunny Senequier of Saint Tropez served as the backdrop for his Chanel Cruise 2010 show.

The collection, which included gauzy pastel-printed floor-sweeping caftans and dresses, bleached-out denim, mesh tunics and lace-up gladiator sandals, had a light-hearted, free-wheeling, distinctly Seventies vibe about it that recalled style icons like Talitha Getty or Verushka.



Photo courtesy of Chanel

Many in the cast of models (which included Crystal Renn, looking stunning as usual, and Mick-offspring Georgia May Jagger) walked barefoot keeping with the carefree, retro vibe, and most were even cracking a smile. Happy because of the shows French Riviera setting? Probably. But perhaps also because the girls got to rock Chanels latest nail lacquer many months before the rest of us can even get our desperate little hands on it.

To give the girls that dewy, naturally sun-kissed look Chanel Creative Director Peter Phillips used the new super-lightweight Vitalumiere Aqua foundation as his canvas, blending in some Soleil Tan de Chanel for a bit of a bronzed finish.





Add a sunny glow. L to R: Vitalumiere Aqua foundation and Soleil Tan de Chanel. Photos: Amazon.com

Multiple coats of black Inimitable waterproof (natch) mascara topped off lashes that had just been crimped with Chanels new eyelash curler (which was in the goody bag for those lucky enough to attend), while lids were dusted with luminescent Ombres Contraste Duo eye shadow in Taupe-Delicat.



Chanel Cruise 2010 collection. Photo courtesy of Chanel

Lips were filled in with a pencil Philips created specifically for the show that, like the amazing Easter-egg baby blue lacquer adorning the models nails, wont be available until the end of the year. Let the countdown begin.





Baby blue polish for hands and feet. Chanel 2010 runway. Photos courtesy of Chanel

