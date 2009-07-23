Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte Revamped

Chanel nose (a.k.a. expert perfumer) Jacques Polge, the creator of the Coco and Les Exclusifs de Chanel’s Beige and fragrances has lent his talents to the brand yet again with a remake of Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte Eau de Toilette Concentrée. The name literally means Crystal Green Water Concentrate, hence the scent’s mint green coloring. Admittedly, it sounds a lot more alluring in the French language, but so do most words.

Cristalle was originally formulated in 1974 by Henri Robert (the creator of Chanel No. 19) as the leader in a new trend of “fresh, youthful fragrances” meant to leave an impression without overpowering the senses. Cristalle is formulated with lemon, water hyacinth and sweet honeysuckle, and the earthier vetiver.

Polge’s updated magnolia scent adds to the feminine floral side, while neroli (taken from a bitter orange tree) balances the blend with citrus. Meant to please its already loyal customers, the fragrance should expand the Cristalle’s market to include the younger crowd with its modern formula.

Chanel Cristalle Eau Verte Eau de Toilette Concentrée, $105, available in August at chanel.com, Chanel boutiques, neimanmarcus.com and bergdorfgoodman.com (available for pre-order).