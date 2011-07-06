Chanel Couture Showcases Smoldering Eyes & Nails

We’re never disappointed when it comes to a Chanel show’s makeupCreative Director Peter Philips always brings us a new makeup color trend or even better, nail polish trend to lust after for the season.

Yesterday in Paris the Chanel Couture show incorporated feathers (framing all of the girl’s hats) which makes us question whether or not the feather trend really is on its last leg. The hair was deeply side parted and tucked into a low chignon, and left with face framing strands. As for the makeup, the eyes were boldly rimmed with black shadow and liner, and left with a metallic sheen. The girls were also given a touch of blush on the apples of their cheeks for a healthy flush, as well as a bit of pale pink lipstick.

To complete the look, they each had lace wrapped around their eyes as if they were bandits. The nails were painted a bold, black shade (which we will all scramble to get once we find out the name!).