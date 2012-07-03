Chanel Couture Does a Crescent Moon Manicure

Ladies and gentlemen, nail art has officially arrived. Chanel’s Couture Fall 2012 collection debuted in Paris today and amongst the layers of tweed, tulle and pom poms, the models donned crescent moon manicures. In what is the most creative manicure Chanel has ever shown, Karl Lagerfeld sent the girls down the runway in two-tone tips, proving that nail art has become such a superstar in the beauty world that even Chanel cannot resist answering when it comes calling.

The manicure shown, a silver and a dull bubblegum pink, is a crescent moon manicure, which can be mastered by even those of us who can barely make it through a classic paint job. First, apply the silver color, then apply the pink color on top, leaving the silver peeking out at the bottom. Classic, chic and effortless with a high impact – a very appropriate choice for Chanel. We’re still waiting on the details of the exact colors used on the runway, but for now, we’ll use lookalikes.

[Fashion Magazine]

Image via Twitter