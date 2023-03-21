Chanel’s Cult-Favorite Fragrance Now Comes In a Hair Perfume

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Chanel is a timeless luxury fashion house, and it’ll always keep its status as one of the classics. But just because it’s an O.G., doesn’t mean it isn’t constantly evolving and trying new things. Chanel Beauty, in particular, has been coming out with a handful of innovative products that are centered around its cult-fave fragrances. First came the Coco Mademoiselle Body Oil, but now, it’s time to welcome the new Coco Mademoiselle Hair Perfume into the spotlight.

If you love Coco Mademoiselle for its warm, delicate, sensual aroma, then you’re bound to also love its hair mist. You’ll find all of the Eau de Parfum’s beloved notes of patchouli, vetiver, orange, jasmine and rose in the hair perfume. You’ll also notice Gossip Girl reboot actress Whitney Peak, as the new face of Chanel Coco Mademoiselle—and she looks absolutely stunning.

In case you’re wondering why you need a hair perfume, just know that this Chanel one leaves behind a subtle, fresh, airy, ambery scent on your strands. It contains a non-drying emollient, meaning the formula smooths your hair without weighing it down. All you have to do is spritz the perfume onto your brush or straight onto your strands. You can, of course, wear the hair fragrance alone, or amplify the signature scent by misting the Eau de Parfum too.

If the Hair Perfume simply isn’t enough, check out Chanel’s other Coco Mademoiselle offerings.

Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Spray

Pick up a bottle of the O.G. fragrance to make the scent of your hair perfume smell even stronger.

Coco Mademoiselle The Body Oil

If a perfume is a bit too much for your nose, try the Coco Mademoiselle Body Oil. It contains naturally-derived oils that soften and nourish the skin.

Coco Mademoiselle Moisturizing Body Lotion

The same goes for this body lotion in the Coco Mademoiselle scent. It’s perfect for those who want a more subtle aroma.