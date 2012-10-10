Chanel Brings Out the Hottest Celebs (Who Flaunt Fall’s Best Beauty Trends)

Last night Chanel celebrated the 80th anniversary of their diamond collection, Bijoux de Diamants, and hosted both an intimate and A-list party in New York City. Not only did we see plenty of celebrities sporting gorgeous Chanel looks, but we also saw a lot of the hottest fall trends on display. With bold brows, red lips, metallic shadows and wine stained pouts, the stars brought their beauty games.

It’s no surprise when Blake Lively looks flawless, but there are times when we judge January Jones and Elle Fanning’s testing of the trends. Last night though, we can honestly say that everyone looked great, no matter what trend they tested out. Take a look through the slideshow above and let us know which of these looks you’ll be trying (or have already tried)!