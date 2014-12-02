Chanel Brings Hair Bows Back at Metiers d’Art Show in Salzburg

The Victoria’s Secret models may be walking down the runway in lingerie and the brand’s signature beachy waves in London, but Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner are working Chanel and bedazzled hair bows in Austria.

Cara, who happens to be an Angel but won’t be walking in this year’s first ever London-based show, and breakthrough modeling star Kendall were both featured in Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel Metiers d’Art show that took place today in Salzburg, Austria. And, to no surprise, the beauty look backstage at the Chanel show will, without a doubt, catch your eye.

The look, created by stylist Sam McKnight, features the top section of the models’ lightly tousled hair pulled into a half-up ponytail and fastened with a navy blue bow decorated with gems. The accessory perfectly dresses up their relaxed hair texture, and, we dare to say, Chanel might be responsible for officially bringing hair bows back.

The half-up ‘d0 sparks major inspiration when it comes to holiday hair and incorporates the bow in a sophisticated way that can easily be achieved at home.

Chanel is no stranger to using hair accessories for runway beauty looks. Their Fall 2014 Paris Fashion Week hairstyle incorporated pieces of fabric and yarn into a low ponytail.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Chanel’s move makes waves in the hairstyling world.

Would you be willing to try a look with a hair bow?