Chanel Just Took Its Most Popular Fragrances and Made Luxe Body Creams You Need to Try

We can’t get enough of body lotions, creams and oils in the winter. The heavier, the better to hydrate and smooth dry skin in the colder months. Sometimes we want a fragrance-free basic lotion and other times we want our body creams to feel luxe and smell delicious to get a hint of subtle perfume throughout the day. For the latter, you’ll want to try Chanel’s new Body Cream created from the popular floral Chance scents.

There are three options to choose from in the Chance family Chanel fans know and love: Chance Body Cream (with floral-spicy notes), Chance Eau Tendre Body Cream (with floral-fruity notes) and Chance Eau Fraîche Body Cream (with floral-sparkling notes). Each promises to be intensely hydrating with a rose-jasmine complex. They also come in a chic aluminum and glass jar that’ll look like a piece of art on any vanity.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chanel has nailed body products. The Sublimage La Crème Corps Et Décolleté (or The Regenerating Radiance Fresh Body Cream) is a popular Vanilla Planifolia-enriched body cream that retails for a whopping $305. These new Chance body creams are just as luxe for a third of the price.

Skip perfume and try one of these soft body scents or layer your favorites together for a unique experience. Learn more about the new launch and shop ’em all, below.

Chance Eau Tendre Body Cream

This cream has notes of green and fruity grapefruit-quince accord, jasmine and white musk. It’s the fresh scent you’ll want to smell on your body all year round.

Chance Eau Fraîche Body Cream

This one has notes of citron, jasmine and teak wood for a zesty floral vibe.

Chance Body Cream

Choose this body cream if you love the spicy notes of Pink pepper, jasmine and amber patchouli.