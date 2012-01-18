Chanel Beauty Director Peter Philips Talks Shop

If you ever wondered who was behind all those ah-mazing beauty looks on Chanel’s runway or the brand’s make up collection, here he is. Chanel’s Beauty Creative Director, Peter Philips talks to Vogue.com about the season’s nail polishes, runway shows, and of course the infamous Karl Lagerfeld.

In regards to the Spring/Summer 2012 beauty look from Chanel’s runway, Philips talks of the underwater theme that Lagerfeld gave him as inspiration. Philips decided on a simple and pretty look, starting with a “natural base with an almost matte finish and [applying] luminous radiance in light spots on the face, before adding a bit of blush. For the lips it was a beautiful, sheer lip gloss which created a wetness, which obviously went with the underwater theme.” And apparently the infamous pearl accents in the models’ hair and along their backbone was Lagerfeld’s idea.

Philips states that when he is starting work on a new season beauty collection for Chanel, he thinks two years in the future. (Meaning right now he’s focusing on 2014!) He will “check what’s in the range and then think about how to expand the range so that everyone would find something they wanted.”

The beauty expert says his favorite part of his job with Chanel is that “I love that I start from scratch – that I use the cosmetics on shoots, in the shows – and then I see them on a woman in an elevator. Every time Karl comes up with a theme it’s a pleasure to make a new look using both the products that I have and new ones. It’s very satisfying when it all comes together.” And believe us, it’s satisfying for us to see when it comes together too!

[Vogue.com]