Chanel’s Bold New Nail Polish Collection Is a Luxe Dream

There’s nothing like a new manicure and pedicure to put a little spring in your step, especially a luxe one from a designer. Hey, if you can’t buy the designer bag (I can’t!), then fancy polish just might be the way to go. We’re in luck. Chanel’s 2019 nail polish collection was just released and it’s about as gorgeous as you can imagine. The brand previously launched six hues and now there are six more, all with ultra-shiny metallic finishes. The on-trend shades are playful and sophisticated at the same time—which is the Chanel way, after all.

The Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color includes summer-ready shades, as well as deeper hues that’ll contrast nicely with your warm-weather wardrobe. Take Radiant Ballerina, for example. The muted pink shade gives Essie’s Ballet Slippers a run for its money. There’s also Radiant Verde, a green that feels fresh considering it’s all about green makeup right now. Radiant Blue feels like the perfect denim shade, Radiant Arancio is a not-too-bright tangerine, Radiant Red is that classic apple hue and Radiant Rouge Noir is the edgy wine in the bunch. Each has a pretty shimmer that’s just metallic enough.

With the new shades comes some new technology. The long-lasting formula is enriched with bioceramics and ceramides the brand promises helps to strengthen and improve nail health over time. As someone with brittle nails I’m rehabbing after too many gel manicures, that’s something I seriously appreciate.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color is available now for $28 each on Chanel’s website.

