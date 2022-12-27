I Dyed My Hair Champagne Blonde and These Were the Results – Hint: You’ll Definitely Want to Copy the Look

Gone are the days of trending ash blonde hair with strands so white, they look silver. (Been there!) These days, trendsetters and celebs are going golden with their blonde. Just this month, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid all dyed their hair a warm blonde shade that feels fresh for the season. So, when I heard Redken’s 2023 Blonde Haircolor Of The Year is Champagne Blonde With A Kiss Of Rose, I jumped at the chance to give my brassy strands a boost.

I headed over to Cutler Salon in West Hollywood, CA to see colorist Roxy Coberly. She recommended the Shades EQ Gloss in Blush Spritz for that perfect subtle “kiss” of rose. After updating my roots with some highlights, she went in with the gloss to give my hair that healthy-looking condition and shine. Available exclusively in salons, the Shades EQ gloss service is customized by the stylist. You can tone down brass, enhance your natural color or go for a totally new look.

I love that this part of the service only takes 20 minutes. It’s ideal for all hair types and textures. It’s also demi-permanent so it lasts up to six weeks. Then, I can switch it up all over again. In this case, I really had no idea how it would turn out but I trusted Roxy. And I’m so glad I did. The result really does look like the sparking shades of champagne.

In certain lights, I can even see the touch of rose.

To keep up my color and shine, I’ll be using my favorite Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo ($30 at Ulta Beauty) and Conditioner ($30 at Ulta Beauty), which strengthens hair and reinforces weakened bonds post-color service. Want to copy the look? Ask your stylist about Redken’s Shades EQ Gloss and find the right shade for you.