Secret Beauty Ingredient: Chamomile

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



Sipping on a warm cup of chamomile tea after a long day can be one of the most relaxing ways to unwind your mind and body. Now, imagine those same soothing and relaxing properties, but for your skin! Chamomile infused beauty products are proven to hydrate, calm, and condition your skin. What could be better than that?



So, no more excuses. Put away those irritating, moisture stripping products, and treat yourself to products that work to preserve and protect your beautiful skin. Click through the slideshow above to find products that do just that.

