Secret Beauty Ingredient: Chamomile

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Sipping on a warm cup of chamomile tea after a long day can be one of the most relaxing ways to unwind your mind and body. Now, imagine those same soothing and relaxing properties, but for your skin! Chamomile infused beauty products are proven to hydrate, calm, and condition your skin. What could be better than that?
So, no more excuses. Put away those irritating, moisture stripping products, and treat yourself to products that work to preserve and protect your beautiful skin. Click through the slideshow above to find products that do just that.
Algenist's Firming and Lifting Eye Gel does exactly what it claims to do and within just 10 days, you will start to see the results your desire.
Algenist Firming and Lifting Eye Gel, $68, Sephora.com
Say goodbye to unsightly razor bumps and pesky ingrown hairs with Jack Black's Bump Fix. Many ingrown hair treatments have a tendency to leave your skin a bit irritated, but the chamomile in Bump Fix will leave your skin feeling refreshed, soft, and seriously smooth.
Jack Black Bump Fix Razor Bump and Ingrown Hair Solution, $25, Sephora.com
This all-natural foam cleanser from Caudalie gently removes the underlying impurities hiding inside your pores — without stripping your skin of any moisture.
Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser, $28, sephora.com
Now that the sun is finally shining, it's time to add some shimmer to your skin with Benefit's Girl Meets Pearl highlighter. The golden pink shade is universally flattering and will leave your cheeks looking dewy and fresh. Plus, with ingredients like chamomile and sesame seed oil in the mix, your luminous skin will remain smooth and soft.
Benefit Girl Meets Peal, $30, Sephora.com
Finding an eye-makeup remover that is suitable for women with senstive eyes may seem like quite the challenge, but that's because you have yet to come across YSL's Instant Eye-makeup Remover. The gentle chamomile extract within YSL's biphase eye-makeup will ensure a clean and calm eye area, while vitamin B5 will help strengthen your lashes.
Yves Saint Laurent Instant Eye-Makeup Remover, $30, Sephora.com
The time has finally come to start stocking up on your spring and summer survival products and that definitely includes and after sun moisturizer. Not only does this one feel refreshing on your skin after a long day in the sun, but it also prolongs your gorgeous tan!
Hampton Sun After Sun Moisturizer, $34, Sephora.com
Anastasia's brow gel will keep your unruly brows in place all day long and condition your hair to maintain a natural, yet polished finish.
Anastasia Brow Gel, $22, Sephora.com
Handcrafted in a European monastery, Fresh's Creme Ancienne is an incredibly effective anti-aging cream that is made with the utmost quality. It's proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase the skin's elasticity, and provide intense hydration.
Fresh Creme Ancienne, $140, Sephora.com