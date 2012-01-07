Hair Chalking: We Tested Out the New Color-Craze

We’ve had quite a few “colorful” hair trends over the past few months, from ombre to dip-dye to neon strands. Now, many people are going the extra step and finding new ways to get colored strands on the cheap.

Hair chalking has taken the YouTube world by storm, with DIY videos for how to use “chalk” to add a touch of color to your hair. Well, we of course had to try out the method, so we took to the StyleCaster studios for a bit of DIY. See the results above (and some lessons and takeaways…)