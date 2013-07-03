StyleCaster
Share

Learn How to Create This Chain Nail Art on Your Tips

What's hot
StyleCaster

Learn How to Create This Chain Nail Art on Your Tips

Katy Parsons
by

chain nails

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Katy Parsons
Location: Boulder, CO
Website: Nailed It

If you’re looking for a way to fill the 50 Shades of Grey void after finishing the trilogy, this tutorial is for you. Put your nails in chains, and give this summer look a try with a neon mint lacquer. You can also change up your colors to meet your mood. Try a matte black look with gold or silver chains, or some navy, red, and white nails for a sailor feel. You can try it with a striping brush or a nail art pen, depending on which you prefer. Take a look at the step-by-step tutorial below!

chains nail tutorial pinterest

Photos by Katy Parsons

More Manicure Month on Beauty High:
15 Best Nail Art Blogs On the Internet
Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July
Is Chanel Trying to Get Rid of the Nail Art Trend?
Nail Art How To: Picnic Nails Perfect For the Park

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share