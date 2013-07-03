Learn How to Create This Chain Nail Art on Your Tips

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Nail Art Blogger: Katy Parsons

Location: Boulder, CO

Website: Nailed It

If you’re looking for a way to fill the 50 Shades of Grey void after finishing the trilogy, this tutorial is for you. Put your nails in chains, and give this summer look a try with a neon mint lacquer. You can also change up your colors to meet your mood. Try a matte black look with gold or silver chains, or some navy, red, and white nails for a sailor feel. You can try it with a striping brush or a nail art pen, depending on which you prefer. Take a look at the step-by-step tutorial below!

Photos by Katy Parsons

More Manicure Month on Beauty High:

15 Best Nail Art Blogs On the Internet

Nail Art How To: Fireworks For the 4th of July

Is Chanel Trying to Get Rid of the Nail Art Trend?

Nail Art How To: Picnic Nails Perfect For the Park