CH Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera, her daughter of the same name, and Firmenich’s Olivier Crespe collaborated on the fragrance, inspired by the things Carolina Jr. loved as a child while living at her family’s estate outside Caracas, Venezuela. With top notes of Italian bergamot, grapefruit, Sicilian lemon and melon, the scent has a heart of Bulgarian rose oil, sambac jasmine, orange blossom, praline and Sri Lankan cinnamon, along with a drydown of sandalwood, cedarwood, suede, cashmere, patchouli, amber and transparent musk. In a rounded bottle, with a red leather sleeve embossed with the CH logo, a silver cap bearing the CH initials, and a silver charm on a red ribbon, the company is hoping to dazzle all the while reinforcing the brand name.

The U.S. will be the final market for the scent, which will be sold exclusively at Nordstrom for two months beginning in July. The scent, which was first launched in Spain in 2007, remains one of the top three fragrances in Spain and one of the top ten in the Middle East and in Russia. They are hoping for similar results in the U.S. and are already at work on a men’s counterpart.

CH eaux de toilette 1.7 oz., $70; eaux de toilett 3.4 oz., $90; shower gel, $45; body lotion, $48; candle, $60, at shop.nordstrom.com