CFDA Beauty Recap: Red Lips, Center Parts And Headbands

Dree Hemingway

The focus may have been squarely on fashion last night at the annual CFDA Fashion Awards presentation Marc Jacobs took home the best womenswear prize; Alexander McQueen was posthumously honored by longtime fan Sarah Jessica Parker; and Alexander Wang, Jason Wu and Richard Chai all earned Swarovski awards but there were plenty of beauty high notes as well.

Loose, unfussy hippy hair abounded. Hana Soukupova, the sisters Olsen and Kate Mara all rocked simple center parts, with Mara adding two face-framing tiny braids to hers. Dakota Fanning and Dree Hemingway opted for sliver-thin hair bands worn traditionally by the former, slung across the forehead by the latter. Gwyneth Paltrow offset her elegant Michael Kors gown with a simple high ponytail, while Devon Aoki and Rachel Weisz went for red lips with a clean face, groomed brows and slicked-back hair.

And it was a meeting of the world-renowned beauty icons when Isabella Rossellini (her date was Francois Nars) presented a fashion icon prize to friend Iman. Both looked ridiculously radiant, proving that aging gracefully is more than mere clich.



Kate Mara



Dakota Fanning



Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen with Devon Aoki



Rachel Weisz



Gwyneth Paltrow

