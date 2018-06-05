StyleCaster
The Beauty Looks That Turned Heads at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

by
Photo: Getty Images

The CFDA Fashion Awards are sort of like the Met Gala, except this extravaganza is less about the muses, and more about the designers working behind the scenes. Each year, the Council of Fashion Designers of America recognizes the best of the best across womenswear, menswear, accessories, and more; an occasion that naturally attracts famous fashionistas with a penchant for slaying in red carpet fashion.

The usual suspects–including Kim Kardashian, who was honored with the first-ever “Influencer” award–attended as guests of designers. For instance, Christian Siriano walked the carpet with EGOT legend Whoopi Goldberg, while Karlie Kloss made an appearance alongside Jason Wu. And while we loved seeing all of the dynamic duos throughout the night, what really captured our attention were a select few beauty looks that went beyond your basic bronzed glow. Ahead are the ones truly worthy of a double-take:

Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders, who rocked a velvet Vera Wang frock, enlisted the help of makeup artist Hung Vannggo, to create this electric blue smoky eye, using Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon in “Out of the Blue” and the Eye-conic Eyeshadow Palette in Smartorial.

Jasmine Sanders at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Getty Images

As for this super sleek, velvet-wrapped ponytail, we have celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan to thank for the mane masterpiece.

Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

The “Hunger Games” star paired her Rosie Assoulin pantsuit with an electric yellow cat eye, created by makeup artist Nina Park.

Aurora James at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

CFDA nominee and Creative Director of Brother Vellies Aurora James did it #fortheculture in a braided high ponytail, made up of mini cornrows, and finished off with ornate beads.

Carmen Carrera at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

Top model and transgender activist Carmen Carrera made her CFDA Awards debut in a Chromat piece, which was complimented by sunrise-colored eye makeup, crafted by makeup artist Fatima T.

Shanina Shaik at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

Top model Shanina Shaik, who recently tied the knot, looked like an actual goddess in this golden headpiece, which perfectly complimented her wavy strands, styled by Dallin James.

Martha Hunt at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

We had trouble trying not to stare at Martha Hunt‘s next-level eye makeup, which were actually tiny Swarovski crystals fashioned around her eyes.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

Why bronze your skin when you could just bronze your lips?! Lupita Nyong’o did just that and looked drop dead gorgeous in this copper-toned lipstick.

June Ewers at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Getty Images

Actress Eve Hewson channeled the impending summer season with a bright, peach-toned colorblock across both lids. Love this vibrant wash of color!

